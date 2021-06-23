New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,821 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,812,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

