New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after purchasing an additional 257,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

