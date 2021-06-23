New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,600 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.