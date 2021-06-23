NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

Visa stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. 48,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,849. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

