NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 298.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,527,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.32. 42,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.