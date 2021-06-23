Newton (NEW) Hits Market Cap of $9.02 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Newton has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00173103 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.89 or 1.00204836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

