NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.84

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 25430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

