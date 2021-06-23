NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $153.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $162.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.51.

NYSE:NKE opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.00. NIKE has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

