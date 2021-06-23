Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. 12,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,177,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

