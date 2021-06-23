nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares during the quarter. nLIGHT comprises approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

