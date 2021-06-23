Noir Price Down 14.9% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Noir has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $417,593.79 and approximately $745.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00190129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,516,805 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.