Noku (NOKU) Tops One Day Volume of $5,845.00

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Noku has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $5,845.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

