Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

