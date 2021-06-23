North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.40 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.79. The stock has a market cap of C$573.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,775. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

