Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 317 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,052,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,391,000 after acquiring an additional 385,668 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35. The firm has a market cap of $429.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

