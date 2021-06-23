Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 789,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 72,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,294. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

