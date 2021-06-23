Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. 57,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,675. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.