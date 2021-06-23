Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 146 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 64,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $512.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,256. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

