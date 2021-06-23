Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.98. 23,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

