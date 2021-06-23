Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.