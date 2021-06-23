Northern Trust Corp Acquires 401,902 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,052,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,902 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $124,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

WORK opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

