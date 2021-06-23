Northern Trust Corp Has $108.67 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $108,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

