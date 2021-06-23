Northern Trust Corp Has $127.20 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,637 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $127,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.