Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $105,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

