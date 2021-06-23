Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 145,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $116,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

