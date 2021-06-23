Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Mohawk Industries worth $119,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $190.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.