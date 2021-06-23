Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) vs. Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Critical Comparison

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 2 2 0 2.20 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $773.68 million 2.09 $76.78 million $2.30 22.94 Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.67 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 11.04% 9.15% 2.21% Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. In addition, it is involved in water businesses and other investment activities. It serves approximately 2.5 million natural gas customers in approximately 140 communities through 770,000 meters; and 63,000 people through approximately 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

