NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Sells $186,480.00 in Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NWE stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

