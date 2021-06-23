Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,461 shares of company stock worth $7,184,865. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

