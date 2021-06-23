Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 55.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $56,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.