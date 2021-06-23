NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 442200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.28.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$801.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

