NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$4.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVA. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$801.75 million and a PE ratio of 1.33. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.69.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.