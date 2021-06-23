NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

