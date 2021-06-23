nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $538.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $543.00 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $30.93. 5,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3,069,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

