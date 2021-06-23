Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.