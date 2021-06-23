Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their average rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.16.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.