OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

