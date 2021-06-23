OKB Reaches Market Cap of $605.14 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $10.09 or 0.00030003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $605.14 million and approximately $416.04 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.49 or 0.00629156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00040167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078755 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

