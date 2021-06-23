Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $276.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.