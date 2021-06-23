Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $161.30 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

