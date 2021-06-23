Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $645,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,774. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

