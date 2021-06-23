Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $359.47. 33,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

