Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8.94 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,711,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

GNRC traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.15. 4,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.29. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $399.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.