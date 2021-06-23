Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 28,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises about 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,964,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in WestRock by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WestRock stock remained flat at $$53.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,606. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

