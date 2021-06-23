Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,300 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 50,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $268,403.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

