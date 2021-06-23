Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.79

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.79 and last traded at $147.73, with a volume of 3066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.68.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.