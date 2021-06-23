OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. OneSmart International Education Group shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 197,398 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $194.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

