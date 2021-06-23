Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ontrak stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.