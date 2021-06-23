Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ontrak were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

OTRK stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

