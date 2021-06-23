Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,146. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a P/E ratio of -190.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.