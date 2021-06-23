Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 3.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 160,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 331,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 0.92.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.
Orgenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGS)
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.
