Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 3.3%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 160,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 331,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 273.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

